Tory MP Julian Knight Has Whip Removed After Complaint To Police

Graeme Demianyk

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Julian Knight is the chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee.
House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

Senior Conservative MP Julian Knight has had the party whip removed after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.

Chief whip Simon Hart removed the Tory whip, meaning Knight is suspended from the parliamentary party and no longer sits in the Commons as a Conservative, after the complaint was made on Wednesday.

Knight is the chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee and has represented Solihull in the West Midlands since 2015.

A spokeswoman for the chief whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

She declined to comment on the nature of the complaint now it is under investigation.

