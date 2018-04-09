Tory Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins Admits She Does Not Know How Many Police Officers There Are

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins has admitted she does not know the number of police officers in the country.

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on Monday morning, Atkins said the government was injecting £45m into policing.

But asked the number of police officers there were, the minister, who has responsibility for crime prevention, gangs and knife crime, stumbled.

Nick Ferrari: “You’ll be aware of the number of police officers we have in the country at this time won’t you?” Victoria Atkins: “Um. Yes. I think. I know in London it’s around 31,000 officers.” Ferrari: “Right but the whole of the country, you’ll be aware of the figure, won’t you minister?” Atkins: “It’s, er, er, you’re testing me, Nick. I’m so sorry. It’s, um, um, I’m not going to hazard a guess, I’m just going to front up and say I’m so sorry, that number has slipped my mind. I do apologise.” Ferrari: “You are a Home Office minister, minister, wouldn’t it be a good idea to have the figures?” Atkins: “It would be Nick, thank you.”

Ferrari told Atkins the number she was looking for was 123,142.