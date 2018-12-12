A threshold of 48 letters of no confidence – 15% of Tory MPs – has been exceeded, chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady announced.

Theresa May’s leadership is officially in turmoil as a vote of no confidence has been triggered.

What Happens In The No Confidence Vote?

May will need the support of more than 50% of the 315 Conservative MPs to stay in office, so 158 in total. But even if she wins, if the margin of victory is small her authority may have been fatally wounded.

When Will The Vote Be Held?

The ballot is from 6-8pm on Wednesday evening, and the result is announced shortly afterwards.

What If May Loses?

If the PM loses the vote, she would not be able to stand in the subsequent leadership contest arranged by Brady.

How Would That Work?

Candidates for the leadership must be nominated by two Conservative MPs. If only one candidate comes forward, he or she becomes leader.

If a number of would-be leaders are nominated, the list is whittled down to a shortlist of two in a series of votes by MPs.

The final pair then go to a postal ballot of all party members, with the

position of leader – and Prime Minister – going to the victor.