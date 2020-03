NEWS & POLITICS

Tory Leadership Race Down To Seven Contenders Following First Round Of Voting

Boris Johnson is leading the contest to become Britain's next Prime Minister after receiving 114 votes, well ahead of runner up Jeremy Hunt who got 43. Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey are out of the race after failing to garner enough votes. Further rounds of voting will whittle down the list of candidates until a winner is announced in late July.