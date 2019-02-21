Tory MP Christopher Davies Charged Over Expenses Claims

Tory MP Christopher Davies has been charged over allegations he falsified two invoices in support of Parliamentary expenses claims.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said on Thursday morning: “In November 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service received a file of evidence from the Metropolitan Police relating to an allegation that Christopher Davies, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, falsified two invoices in support of Parliamentary expenses claims.

“Following a review of the evidence, the CPS has today charged Mr Davies with two offences of making a false instrument and one offence of providing false or misleading information for allowance claims.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 22 March.

Davies, 51, was elected to the Commons in 2015 after snatching the seat from the Lib Dems.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.