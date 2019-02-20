POLITICS

Three Tory MPs Quit To Join The Independent Group

Heidi Allen, Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston have resigned from the Conservative party, saying that “Brexit has redefined the party”. They join eight Labour MPs who left their party to form The Independent Group.

Conversations