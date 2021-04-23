Life

Totally Adorable Photos Of Prince Louis To Mark The Little Royal's Birthday

Prince Louis, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is celebrating his third birthday.

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! The royal is officially 3 years old.

In his 36 months of life, Louis Arthur Charles has travelled around England with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka, Prince William and Catherine), and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He has also mastered the precious art of a mostly toothless smile.

In honour of his birthday, we’ve rounded up some adorable photos of the little prince.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St Mary's Hospital with newborn Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
A close-up of Prince Louis as he departed the hospital with his parents.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Prince Louis in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace a few days after his birth.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte with her brother Prince Louis on her third birthday in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on May 2, 2018 at Kensington Palace.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Prince Louis with his mother on the day of his christening on July 9, 2018.
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
Official photograph taken after the christening at Clarence House.
Press Association
Prince Louis carried by his mother as they arrive for his christening at St James's Palace in London.
Press Association
Prince Louis carried by his mother as they arrive for his christening.
Chris Jackson/Getty
A family portrait at Clarence House in Westminster on Sept. 5, 2018 to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Prince Louis during the gathering at Clarence House.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
A candid moment during the family photo shoot at Clarence House.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Charles shares a moment with Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge during the family photo shoot.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
The family Christmas card photo, taken in fall 2018 by photographer Matt Porteous.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk in April 2019 to mark his first birthday.
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
Another photo by the Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk home.
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
And one more shot by the prince's mom at Norfolk in April 2019.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Prince William and Prince Louis play with a rope swing in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed "Back to Nature" garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 19, 2019 in London, England.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis explore the "Back to Nature" garden.
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Another photo of Prince Louis and his family at the Back To Nature garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
SAMIR HUSSEIN VIA GETTY IMAGES
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England.
SAMIR HUSSEIN VIA GETTY IMAGES
Prince Louis waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping The Colour festivities.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte wave from a window of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England.
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and her children at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince Louis and the Duchess of Cambridge at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Match.
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in Norfolk in 2019.
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince Louis attends a Christmas lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on December 18, 2019 in London.
PA
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince Louis at their home in Norfolk in April 2020 to mark his second birthday.
PA
Another photo by the Duchess of Cambridge at the Norfolk home.
PA
A close-up from Prince Louis' birthday photo shoot at home in Norfolk.
PA
And one more shot by the prince's mom at Norfolk in April 2020.
Comic Relief via Getty Images
The royal family claps for England's National Health Service employees on April 23, 2020, a day set aside to honor the workers.
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk in June 2020.
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge also took this photo of Prince William and their children in Norfolk in June 2020.
Kensington Palace
The royal family spends time with Sir David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace in September 2020.
Kensington Palace
Another photo taken in the gardens of Kensington Palace during Attenborough's visit.
Matt Porteous
The family's official 2020 Christmas card photo, taken in fall 2020 at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal family attends a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre to thank essential workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on Dec. 11, 2020.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Louis arriving at the London Palladium.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Louis with the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte at the performance.
Press Association/Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of Prince Louis at home on the morning of his first day at the Willcocks Nursery School at Kensington Palace on April 21, 2021.
