Totally Adorable Photos Of Prince Louis To Mark The Little Royal's Birthday

Happy birthday, Prince Louis! The royal is officially 3 years old.
In his 36 months of life, Louis Arthur Charles has travelled around England with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka, Prince William and Catherine), and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. He has also mastered the precious art of a mostly toothless smile.
In honour of his birthday, we’ve rounded up some adorable photos of the little prince.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
Press Association
Press Association
Chris Jackson/Getty
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
Duchess of Cambridge/Reuters
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
SAMIR HUSSEIN VIA GETTY IMAGES
SAMIR HUSSEIN VIA GETTY IMAGES
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
PA
PA
PA
PA
Comic Relief via Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess of Cambridge
Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace
Matt Porteous
WPA Pool via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Press Association/Duchess of Cambridge