Touch Free Packaging Shows How Disconnected We Are From What's On Our Plate

I began writing this in a coffee fuelled rage, muttering under my breath as I typed frantically about how ridiculous this whole situation is. My initial thoughts were: ‘if it is that terrifying to touch, and the thought of eating a dead animal really revolts you so much, perhaps it’s time to start questioning why you’re eating meat at all.’

And then I stopped, and reflected, and decided I’m going to start off in defence of millennials. I am one, after all. Where has this fear of handling raw meat come from? I believe it comes from the same place as all these discussions surrounding food, which is a total lack of awareness.

After my initial reaction of ridicule subsided and I gave it some thought, I’ve realised I really do have an understanding for the fear that is instilled in people. We can write the whole thing off and call it laughable, but with ever-dwindling food education in schools, how are we supposed to learn about all of this if our parents don’t know either? If we are unaware of what we need to be looking for when we are buying meat in the first place, the whole process becomes daunting, increasing the level of fear. Storing food, preparing food, cooking food, reheating food. All of this becomes a huge minefield to navigate.

It’s easy to laugh at, but if you think about a time you’ve been trying something new - whether it’s going on a first date or learning a new skill - it can be daunting. Add to that a sea of information online, in the media, on social platforms, along with the risk of potentially killing yourself if you get it wrong, and you begin to see why some people are simply terrified.

As Michael Pollen explains in The Omnivore’s Dilemma: ‘When you can eat just about anything nature has to offer, deciding what you should eat will inevitably stir anxiety, especially when some of the potential foods on offer are liable to sicken or kill you… The cornucopia of the American supermarket has thrown us back on a bewildering food landscape where we once again have to worry that some of those tasty-looking morsels might kill us.’

And of course this isn’t just applicable to American supermarkets, or the foods that only ‘nature’ has to offer. It has become such a complex and confusing daily task for so many, and yet it’s the most vital thing we all do to keep ourselves alive and healthy (or not so healthy) every day.

The Telegraph talks of ‘millennials’…apparent inability to become reconciled to some of everyday life’s harsher truths’. What’s worrying to me about this is that since starting out on my quest to dive headfirst into food, I’ve come across numerous people that haven’t been aware of what they’re consuming. I set off on a journey of exploration last year from ‘Piglet to Plate’, to raise my very own pigs and take them to slaughter. I wanted to experience the entire process of eating meat, from start to finish. As I’ve documented this journey the shrieks and cries of ‘but you can’t eat Babe’, ‘I only eat chicken because they’re not as cute’ and ‘lamb is a baby sheep???’, only serve to reconfirm the fact that we are totally disengaged from our food systems. The ties between farm and fork have been brutally severed, and for all the glorious middle-class led talk on reconnecting to our food, and buying higher welfare, organic food, there’s still a much wider issue that needs to be addressed. Our education system is letting us down and the repercussions are vast, particularly when it comes to public health.