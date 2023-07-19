UK Holidaymakers Urged To Put A Towel Under Their Potted Plants

Paula Gilca / 500px via Getty Images

If you’re anything like me, you’ll have accidentally killed more plants than you ever intended to (my most recent condolences go to the family of a supposedly unkillable garden centre cactus).

And if you’re going away for a couple of days or even weeks, it can be hard not to worry about your beloved leaf babies while you’re away. After all, abandoning your plants means a significant shift in their all-important watering schedule.

If you can, of course, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) recommends getting a neighbour, relative, or friend round to hydrate your fave ficus. But if you can’t do that, your watering strategy might have to take some unusual turns.

Here’s what the RHS, and gardening experts, have to say about caring for your plant’s soil while you’re abroad.



Only going away for a little bit? You might not need to put that much effort in

“In the case of short absences during the summer, giving plants a thorough watering before going away may be sufficient. Moving them to a cooler room or away from a bright window will help prevent them drying out,” shared the RHS.

But if you’re going away for more than a couple of days, this approach might not be the best. After all, the RHS says that “waterlogging may... occur where a plant’s water requirements have been overestimated. This could result in rots such as grey mould.”

This is in line with horticulturalist David Damoney’s advice to This Morning.

“Overwatering is the bigger killer than under,” he recently told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.



So, what can I do instead?

The RHS says that a “wick method” is a great way to slowly, consistently water your plants throughout your time away – without risking drowning them.

“Use a large container to hold water, and a piece of capillary matting as a wick. Insert one end of the wick into the reservoir and tuck the other end into the plant pot. This will enable the plant to draw on the water reserves in the reservoir,” the RHS suggests.

And Damoney has another suggestion that follows similar logic – placing a wet towel under your soon-to-be-abandoned plant pots.

He recommends putting a towel in the bath, saturating the material, and then placing your plant pots on top of the sodden fabric. “Take the pot cover off, of course, so the bottom of the container has got its holes in,” he adds. “You sit it on the damp towels and go away on holiday.”



There are further benefits to placing your plants in the bath

Aside from being a waterproof, easy-wipe surface to place exposed plant pots onto, a bath could also provide the shady, cool environment tthe RHS says plants need while you’re gone in the summer.

