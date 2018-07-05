All government policy changes could be subject to a “loneliness” test to assess their impact on social isolation, a leading minister has suggested.

Tracey Crouch, the world’s first Minister for Loneliness, said future reforms or cuts in services – from children’s centres to rural bus services – may be scrutinised for any “unintended consequences” that could increase the risk of people being cut off from contact with others.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, Crouch also urged companies to build into their staff surveys a specific question about loneliness among their employees, to gauge the need for different ways of working or extra support.

Crouch, who recently unveiled a £20m funding package to help organisations committed to tackling the issue, praised projects and charities that do pioneering work to help the elderly, new parents and even young office staff and students at risk of isolation.

Handed her new role in January following the recommendations of a special Jo Cox Loneliness Commission report, the minister is drafting a strategy on the issue that is due to be published this autumn.

Some critics have claimed cuts to SureStart children’s centres have made it more difficult for young mothers and fathers to make social contacts in their local area.

One solution could be ‘impact assessments’ on future public policy changes, similar to those applied for gender and disability, to gauge the possible effect on loneliness, Crouch said.

“There is a recognition that there might have been unintended consequences of some decisions that have been made,” she said.

“And actually one of the things I’m looking at is whether or not we can start to use loneliness as a means of assessing policy before it is implemented. We already do that with gender and disability and other factors. So should we start to think about ‘how does this policy impact on isolation?’

“On transport, for example, we are bringing expertise around rural transport. If you axe a bus service, you do it for the right intentions but could it have an impact on isolation?

“It may be that there is a recognition, it would have an impact, it doesn’t mean it won’t go ahead but at least we’ve acknowledged that it could have that impact.”

Recent statistics suggested that loneliness was particularly acute among the under-24s, but also among young people arriving to work in a new city or town, and was not just a problem among the elderly living alone.

The minister, who has been inundated with queries from countries around the world about her unprecedented role, said she wanted private firms to look at their own policies to see how they could help with their employees.

“With business, it’s brilliant how many are involved in organisations helping to combat loneliness but the thing they absolutely need to do is look out for the welfare of their own employees," she added.

“What I would really like to see within their employee wellbeing surveys are questions around loneliness. The Co-op for example are fantastic in terms of measuring loneliness among their staff. I’d like to see that as a matter of course.”

Crouch praised organisations – like Birmingham’s Radio Club and West Midlands Fire Service – for their work in the area.

“We are working with charities, businesses and communities and expect the loneliness fund to support and grow lots of projects - much like those in the West Midlands - that are tackling loneliness by bringing people together.”

In her interview, Crouch urged the United States to see loneliness as a major public health issue and hit back at American critics who had initially ridiculed the UK’s new approach.