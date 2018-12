NEWS

High Speed Train Crash In Turkish Capital Of Ankara

At least nine people have died in a high speed train crash in Ankara, Turkey, after hitting a locomotive railway engine. The train also collided with a pedestrian overpass at a station. Nearly 50 are also injured, officials said. Ankara's governor said the train collided with the engine while it was checking the tracks at the city's small Marsandiz station at 6.30am local time.