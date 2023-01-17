Protections for trans people from conversion therapy will now be included in a new law designed to ban the pracitce, the government has announced.
“We recognise the strength of feeling on the issue of harmful conversion practices and remain committed to protecting people from these practices and making sure they can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse.”
She added: “The legislation must not, through a lack of clarity, harm the growing number of children and young adults experiencing gender related distress, through inadvertently criminalising or chilling legitimate conversations parents or clinicians may have with their children.”
Tory MP Alicia Kearns, who has campaigned for trans people to be included, said the announcement meant there was now a “timeline to end these heinous practices”.
The announcement came amid a fierce row between Westminster and the Scottish government after the UK government said it would block Scotland’s move to make it easier for people to legally change their gender.