Travis Kelce Makes Taylor Swift Giggle With Surprise Song As Chiefs Secure Super Bowl Spot

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift pictured after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night via Associated Press

NFL star Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory Sunday by turning the clock back a half-century.

Travis, a tight end for the Chiefs, sang a few lines of KC and the Sunshine Band’s 1975 classic Get Down Tonight at the end of an interview with CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, moments after helping his team defeat the Buffalo Bills, securing their spot at the Super Bowl for the third time in a row.

“Just do a little dance. Make a little love,” he playfully crooned.

Though Travis’ musical, um, chops are no match for his athletic skills, his brief performance drew cheers and giggles from both his girlfriend, the Grammy-winning musician Taylor Swift, and his mother, Donna Kelce.

"DO A LITTLE DANCE

MAKE A LITTLE LOVE

GET DOWN TONIGHT." - Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/PNetgtgoJL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 27, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs could potentially make history next month when they face the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans.

If they defeat the Eagles, they’ll become the first NFL team to win three Super Bowl titles in a row.

Though it’s been about a year-and-a-half since Travis and Taylor first went public as a couple, the media frenzy over their relationship shows no signs of subsiding.

Back in June, Travis joined Swift onstage at one of her Eras Tour concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium.

And last month, Taylor made a surprise appearance at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where she posed for photos and signed autographs for young patients and their families.

Though the pair have largely avoided addressing their romance in interviews, Travis did take time to single out a few of Taylor’s songs as his favourites during a November episode of his New Heights podcast.

