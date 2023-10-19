Travis Kelce Reveals Why He Went To Saturday Night Live With Taylor Swift

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s budding romance likely enjoyed the season premiere of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the Anti-Hero singer made surprise cameos on the live comedy sketch show on Saturday. They had seemingly confirmed their romance by stepping out in New York City holding hands hours prior to the show’s taping.

During Wednesday’s episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Chiefs player said that he and Swift decided to go to SNL to support Saturday’s musical guest, Ice Spice.

“We showed up at SNL having the idea of going to support Ice Spice — her and Taylor are good friends,” he said, adding that he had also been a big fan of host Pete Davidson.

Travis Kelce, who hosted an episode of SNL last season, said it felt “electric” to be back on set. He said that he didn’t know previously that the cast had planned to perform a skit poking fun at the media frenzy surrounding his romance with Swift, but that he was “honoured” when he was asked to be a part of it.

The NFL player appeared briefly at the end of a skit, in which SNL cast members acted as NFL commentators who couldn’t help themselves from referencing Swift.

When cast member Kenan Thompson, who played Fox Sports host Curt Menefee, tells the camera that the show will refocus on football after a commercial break, Kelce then appears on camera and says: “Yes, please!”

Swift then made a surprise cameo by introducing Ice Spice’s performance of her song with Rema, titled Pretty Girl. Ice Spice and Swift had teamed up for the remix of Swift’s song Karma, which debuted in May.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce photographed together on Oct. 15 in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

Kelce and Swift’s romance has spurred excitement from fans ever since the singer was photographed cheering in a box at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, at a Chiefs game last month.

The NFL has acknowledged that it had “leaned into” the topic after the league made Swift-themed changes to its social media presence.

Last week, LeBron James admitted on his Amazon Prime Video show, “TNF in the Shop,” that the frenzy surrounding Kelce and Swift likely knocked his place as a famous Ohio athlete down a few notches.