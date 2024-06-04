Travis Kelce Looks Uneasy After Jason Sudeikis Asks Loaded Question About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Kyle Rivas via Getty Images

Uh, personal foul, guys.

Travis Kelce joined comedians Jason Sudeikis, Robert Smigel and George Wendt onstage during a comedy sketch at the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

During the bit, the three comics played a trio of blunt and crass sports fans, and as their characters, asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end some pretty pointed questions about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, according to a video that’s been getting attention online.

Jason Sudeikis, Robert Smigel, Patrick Mahomes, George Wendt and Travis Kelce perform onstage during 2024 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend on Saturday. Kyle Rivas via Getty Images

Travis, for the most part, attempted to be a good sport about getting grilled by the comedians, but was left speechless when Jason’s character frankly asked him: “Travis, real talk, OK, just the guys here… When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?”

As the live audience cheered in response to Jason’s intrusive question, Travis appeared annoyed – though he did awkwardly laugh once or twice to lighten the mood.

Jason, however, wasn’t done, and added: “Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore and, again, I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it.”

The latter joke seems to be a reference to the controversial commencement speech Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made last month.

In the speech, Harrison said he assumed the majority of female graduates at the ceremony were “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world” rather than their future careers.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in January Patrick Smith via Getty Images

“Guys, you’re really pushing it,” Travis eventually said to the Ted Lasso alum and his cohorts.

Although Travis didn’t seem to appreciate Jason’s marriage question, he was a little more playful earlier in the bit, especially when the other two comics joked that the NFL star should ask the Shake It Off singer to foot the bill for a new football stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“What’s a few hundred million to Taylor? That’s what four tickets cost to her concert anyway,” George quipped.

“She just got to Kansas City, boys. Jesus!” Travis responded good-naturedly.

Travis has had to navigate strong public interest in his relationship with the pop superstar since they made their romance public last year — and has even had to comment on it when he’s doing press conferences for work.

In January, a reporter asked him ahead of the 2023 AFC Championship NFL Playoff Game against the Baltimore Ravens how “outside noise” about his relationship affects him and Taylor.