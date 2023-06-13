Treat Williams in 2019 Rachel Luna via Getty Images

Hollywood actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71, after being involved in a car accident.

Early on Monday evening, Treat had been riding his motorbike in Dorset, Vermont, when a a Honda SUV turned left into a car park and collided with him.

A Vermont State Police spokesperson said: “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle.

“He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Centre in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”

The police said that the SUV’s driver had received minor injuries in the incident, and was not admitted to hospital. The driver had signalled before making the turn, and was not immediately detained, although the crash investigation continues.

Treat – whose legal name was Richard Treat Williams – initially rose to fame in the 1970s, appearing in the movie musical Hair and the Steven Spielberg comedy 1941.

Treat in Blue B CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Over the years, he scored over 120 on-screen credits, including the films Once Upon A Time In America and 127 Hours, as well as recurring roles in the TV shows Blue Bloods, Chicago Fire, Everwood and Chesapeake Shores.

In 1984, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in a TV adaptation of the play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Treat at the Golden Globes in the early 1980s Ron Galella via Getty Images

“I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented,” Treat’s agent Barry McPherson told People magazine.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

Treat is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children Gille and Ellie.