Tributes Paid To Australian TV Star Erin Jayne Plummer Following Her Sudden Death, Aged 42

Tributes have been paid to Erin Jayne Plummer following her sudden death at the age of 42.

Her death was announced by her Studio 10 co-hosts Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop on Monday.

Advertisement

“We’ve got some really sad news to share this morning,” Sarah began.

“Over the weekend, Studio 10 lost a bit of its sparkle with our friend and advertorial host Erin Jayne passing away suddenly.

Advertisement

“For two decades, Erin Jayne’s been a friendly and familiar face on Australian telly and for a lot of that, she’s been brightening up our mornings with her bubbly personality and mega-watt smile.”

Erin Jayne Plummer Ten

After sharing a montage of Erin Jayne’s memorable moments at the Aussie channel, Sarah described her as “a gorgeous human inside and out”.

Advertisement

Sarah continued: “If it wasn’t for TV, perhaps Erin may have had a sporting career.

“She represented Australia in synchronised swimming and even surf life saving, and there’s no question that Erin Jayne was a high achiever, and certainly a gold-medal mum to her three young girls.”

She concluded: “We’ll miss your sunshine around the studio, Erin Jayne, and all of us here are sending lots of love and strength to her family. You’ll be very missed.”

The star is survived by her husband and three daughters. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

Advertisement

As well as her role at Studio 10, the presenter also hosted the instructional exercise series, Aerobics Oz Style for six years.

She also represented Australia in synchronised swimming at three world championships and won 11 national titles.