Tributes Paid To 'Fantastic' British Couple Who Died Within Hours Of Each Other In Australia

Thousands of dollars have been raised to help the families of a British couple who died within hours of each other in Australia just days before Christmas.

Jason Francis was hit by a car, reportedly driven by a pizza delivery worker, near the home he shared with his partner Alice Robinson in Perth.

Following his death, Robinson, who was said to have been left “heartbroken”, was found dead.

More than 29,000 dollars (£16,000) has been raised for the bereaved families of the couple, believed to be from Shropshire, since a fundraising page was set up on Christmas Eve.

Francis had been on a day out with some other friends from the rugby club who organised a taxi home for him on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old was on the carriageway in the beachside suburb of Scarborough when he was hit by a white VW Jetta, driven by an 18-year-old man, Western Australia Police said.

Sam Diamond, president of Cottelsoe rugby club, which Francis had joined at the beginning of the year after moving to the area, said he understood Robinson had gone outside to investigate when she saw the flashing emergency lights.