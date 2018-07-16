NEWS World Watches As Trump & Putin Meet At Summit Kicking off a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump on Monday said he believed "the world wants to see us get along" and predicted that the pair will have an "extraordinary relationship." More Videos EU Warns Trump To Appreciate Allies HuffPost Listens | What Do You Think Of Trump’s UK HuffPost Listens | How Do You Spend Your Downtime? HuffPost Listens | Have You Changed Your Mind On HuffPost Listens | Is Birmingham’s Crime Getting B...