Trump Speaks Out About Golden Showers In Bonkers Off-Script Moment

Scott Olson via Getty Images Ex-FBI director James Comey said the former president had an obsessive interest in the allegation.

Former President Donald Trump went off on a bizarre tangent on Thursday where he denied enjoying “golden showers” and even suggested that former first lady Melania Trump would agree it’s not something he’d like.

“I’m not into golden showers,” Trump said unprompted in a private speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat, according to The Washington Post. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”

Trump was referring to one of the most salacious allegations in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele: the existence of a so-called “pee-pee tape.” The dossier claimed that Trump, while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow in 2013, hired prostitutes to perform a golden showers show on the hotel bed, where then-President Barack Obama had previously stayed.

Ex-FBI director James Comey, who was famously fired by Trump, wrote in his book that the former president had an obsessive interest in the allegation.