Trump Speaks Out About Golden Showers In Bonkers Off-Script Moment

Former President Donald Trump went off on a bizarre tangent on Thursday where he denied enjoying “golden showers” and even suggested that former first lady Melania Trump would agree it’s not something he’d like.
“I’m not into golden showers,” Trump said unprompted in a private speech at the National Republican Senatorial Committee retreat, according to The Washington Post. “You know the great thing, our great first lady — ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one.’”
Trump was referring to one of the most salacious allegations in the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele: the existence of a so-called “pee-pee tape.” The dossier claimed that Trump, while staying at the Ritz-Carlton in Moscow in 2013, hired prostitutes to perform a golden showers show on the hotel bed, where then-President Barack Obama had previously stayed.
Ex-FBI director James Comey, who was famously fired by Trump, wrote in his book that the former president had an obsessive interest in the allegation.
“I’m a germaphobe,” Trump told him, per the book. “There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.”
The notion that such a tape might exist ― recorded, supposedly, by Russian intelligence ― became fodder for late-night television, often mentioned on shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Daily Show. Late Show host Stephen Colbert even rented that same hotel suite during a trip to Moscow.
Earlier this week, Trump attempted to distance himself from the various allegations in the dossier and in his two impeachments, calling them “phoney stuff” when he suddenly started riffing on golden showers.
