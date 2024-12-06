Tulisa's Team Clarifies Reports About Why She Left Australia Before I'm A Celebrity Final

Tulisa in the I'm A Celebrity jungle last month ITV/Shutterstock

Tulisa’s team has set the record straight amid rumours about her decision to return to the UK before the final of this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!.

Earlier this week, the N-Dubz singer became the third campmate to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity.

She quickly found herself at the centre of scrutiny when she pulled out of an interview on companion show Unpacked for undisclosed “personal reasons”, and then removed all posts about the show from her Instagram page.

Addressing this at the time, Tulisa said she was feeling “overwhelmed” at finding herself back in the spotlight.

“I’ve been out of the spotlight for a long time, and I’m still trying to overcome those things,” she insisted. “I’ve still got my little demons. It doesn’t mean that I’m going to go and hide back under a rock for another 10 years, it just means that I need a little bit of time to just process and get right with my thoughts.”

Since then, it was reported that Tulisa had already left Australia and returned to the UK days before the I’m A Celebrity final, which her team addressed in a statement to The Mirror.

“The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons,” a spokesperson insisted, denying tabloid rumours of a fall-out between the former X Factor star and a close friend that had been with her in Australia.

Tulisa’s rep also dismissed speculation about why she doesn’t follow former campmate Reverend Richard Coles on Instagram.

“Her team never followed him whilst she was in the jungle because his Instagram isn’t active and he hasn’t posted since 2017,” they said.

“Tulisa can now see he doesn’t use instagram for herself too.”