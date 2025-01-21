Noticing Pain In This Part Of Your Belly May Reveal Fatty Liver Issues

tyrone blight-avery via Unsplash

One of the more concerning things about high blood pressure is that it’s considered a “silent” killer ― most people don’t have any symptoms until the condition has seriously progressed.

Unfortunately, the same is true of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

The health problem comes in four stages ― steatosis, where a harmless level of fat is deposited in the liver; steatohepatitis, when the liver becomes inflamed; fibrosis, when scar tissue starts to appear; and cirrhosis, when the scar tissue builds up so much you may get liver failure and liver cancer.

According to the NHS, “Most people will only ever develop the first stage, usually without realising it.”

How can I tell if I have NAFLD?

By the time signs like jaundice and itching show up, you’re usually at the most severe stage, the NHS says.

Still, they say, those in the second stage may “occasionally” notice pain in a particular area of their stomach.

Some signs of steatohepatitis or fibrosis include:

a dull or aching pain in the top right of the tummy (over the lower right side of the ribs)

(over the lower right side of the ribs) extreme tiredness

unexplained weight loss

weakness.

If it’s fibrosis rather than steatohepatitis, you may also notice swelling in the legs, jaundice, and itchy skin.

As of now, NAFL is sometimes diagnosed via blood test, though this might not pick up the condition every time.

It can also be diagnoses through an ultrasound of your stomach.

“Most people with NAFLD will not develop any serious problems, but if you’re diagnosed with the condition it’s a good idea to take steps to stop it getting any worse,” the NHS says.

Healthy lifestyle changes can help.

How can I tell if I’m at risk of NAFLD?

Though symptoms may not appear for a long time, there are risk factors for developing NAFLD (though not everyone who develops the condition will have any of these).

They include those who:

are obese or overweight – particularly if you have a lot of fat around your waist (an “apple-like” body shape)

have type 2 diabetes

have a condition that affects how your body uses insulin (insulin resistance), such as polycystic ovary syndrome

have an under-active thyroid

have high blood pressure

have high cholesterol

have metabolic syndrome (a combination of diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity)

are over the age of 50

smoke.