There were many shocks and snubs in this year’s TV BAFTA nominations, but the time has come to find out who has triumphed.

Sunday (13 May) night will play host to the annual ceremony, which will see a variety of shows, actors and presenters battle it out in a variety of categories in the hope of winning one of the iconic statuettes.

‘Line Of Duty’ and ‘The Crown’ are leading the way this year, with three nominations a piece, while the likes of ‘Love Island’ and ‘Cruising With Jane McDonald’ are among the surprise nominees.

Sue Perkins will be on hand to dish them all out as she helms proceedings at London’s Royal Festival Hall, and we will be updating this page as the winners are announced during the BBC One broadcast.

And the nominees are...

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Current Affairs

Raped: My Story

Syria’s Disappeared: The Case Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain’s Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Drama Series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills - The Last Leg

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre - Michael Mcintyre’s Big Show

Sandi Toksvig - QI

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain’s Got Talent

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

The Voice UK

Factual Series

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Features

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Sharon Horgan – Catastrophe

Sian Gibson - Peter Kay’s Car Share

International

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Vietnam War

Leading Actor

Jack Rowan - Born to Kill

Joe Cole - Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

Sean Bean - Broken

Tim Pigott-Smith - King Charles III

Leading Actress

Claire Foy - The Crown

Molly Windsor - Three Girls

Sinead Keenan - Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton - Line of Duty

Live Event

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon - The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo - Famalam

Toby Jones - Detectorists

Mini-Series

Howards End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

News Coverage

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Reality & Constructed Factual

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

Short Form Programme

Britain’s Forgotten

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson’s Summer

Pls Like

Single Documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me

Louis Theroux, Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Single Drama

Against The Law

Hang The DJ (Black Mirror)

King Charles III

Murdered for Being Different

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Specialist Factual

Basquiat - Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed

Britain Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Supporting Actor

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress

Anna Friel - Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

Liv Hill - Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Virgin TV’s Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II

Doctor Who

Game of Thrones

Line of Duty

Love Island

One Love Manchester