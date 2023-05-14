The TV Baftas were held on Sunday evening Dylan Martinez via Reuters

The Traitors and Derry Girls were among the top winners at this year’s TV Baftas.

Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were celebrated at this year’s event, which was hosted for the first time by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.

During the ceremony, The Traitors picked up two wins, including a special nod for host Claudia Winkleman, as did the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

Also on two wins were the drama I Am Ruth, including a victory for Kate Winslet, and the Apple TV+ drama Bad Sisters, the second season of which is coming later this year.

Other HuffPost favourites that picked up awards during the TV Baftas include The Masked Singer, Mood and Joe Lycett, whose show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back scooped Best Feature.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear’s 2022 sketch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations scooped the fan-voted Memorable Moment prize.

Check out all of this year’s TV Baftas winners below:

Best Leading Actress

Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth)

Best Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt)

Best Supporting Actress

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)

Best Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood)

Best Entertainment Programme

The Masked Singer

Best Entertainment Performance

Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors)

Best Reality And Constructed Factual

The Traitors

Best Male Comedy Performance

Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?)

Best Female Comedy Performance

Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls)

Best Drama Series

Bad Sisters

Best Single Drama

I Am Ruth

Best Scripted Comedy

Derry Girls

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live

Best Miniseries

Mood

Best Features

Joe Lycett vs. Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas

Best Factual Series

Libby, Are You Home Yet?

Best Specialist Factual

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone

Best Single Documentary

The Real Mo Farah

Best Sports Coverage

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Best Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Best International

Monster: Dahmer – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Special Award

David Olusoga

Memorable Moment

Platinum Jubilee – Party At The Palace