The Traitors and Derry Girls were among the top winners at this year’s TV Baftas.
Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry were celebrated at this year’s event, which was hosted for the first time by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan.
During the ceremony, The Traitors picked up two wins, including a special nod for host Claudia Winkleman, as did the Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.
Also on two wins were the drama I Am Ruth, including a victory for Kate Winslet, and the Apple TV+ drama Bad Sisters, the second season of which is coming later this year.
Other HuffPost favourites that picked up awards during the TV Baftas include The Masked Singer, Mood and Joe Lycett, whose show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back scooped Best Feature.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear’s 2022 sketch during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations scooped the fan-voted Memorable Moment prize.
Check out all of this year’s TV Baftas winners below:
Best Leading Actress
Kate Winslet (I Am Ruth)
Best Leading Actor
Ben Whishaw (This Is Going To Hurt)
Best Supporting Actress
Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)
Best Supporting Actor
Adeel Akhtar (Sherwood)
Best Entertainment Programme
The Masked Singer
Best Entertainment Performance
Claudia Winkleman (The Traitors)
Best Reality And Constructed Factual
The Traitors
Best Male Comedy Performance
Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable?)
Best Female Comedy Performance
Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls)
Best Drama Series
Bad Sisters
Best Single Drama
I Am Ruth
Best Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Friday Night Live
Best Miniseries
Mood
Best Features
Joe Lycett vs. Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas
Best Factual Series
Libby, Are You Home Yet?
Best Specialist Factual
Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone
Best Single Documentary
The Real Mo Farah
Best Sports Coverage
UEFA Women’s Euro 2022
Best Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Best International
Monster: Dahmer – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Special Award
David Olusoga
Memorable Moment
Platinum Jubilee – Party At The Palace