12 Tweets Proving Spring Has Sprung Early (And Brits Are Lovin' It)

The weather reached double digits last week, we got a glorious weekend on the sunshine front and, Monday’s grey skies aside, now all we Brits can dream of is long days and warm nights – mostly spent in beer gardens or barbecuing anything we can get our mitts on.

Okay, so we could be running away with ourselves, but at least we’re doing so in socks not tights. It’s only February but we’re already in spring mode – and with more warm weather heading our way this week, here are 12 tweets proving we’ve never been more ready.

1. We’re Already Waving Goodbye To Winter Boots.

Hiya ankles.