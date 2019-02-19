12 Tweets Proving Spring Has Sprung Early (And Brits Are Lovin' It)

The weather reached double digits last week, we got a glorious weekend on the sunshine front and, Monday’s grey skies aside, now all we Brits can dream of is long days and warm nights – mostly spent in beer gardens or barbecuing anything we can get our mitts on.
Okay, so we could be running away with ourselves, but at least we’re doing so in socks not tights. It’s only February but we’re already in spring mode – and with more warm weather heading our way this week, here are 12 tweets proving we’ve never been more ready.
1. We’re Already Waving Goodbye To Winter Boots.
Hiya ankles.
2. And Drastically Losing Layers.
Jared Leto knows.
3. Summer Hair Planning Is Underway.
Balayage FTW.
4. Some Are Considering Bracing The Shave.
Shorts season is upon us.
5. On The Streets, People Are Donning Sunnies.
Little ones, big ones, any shape you can think of.
6. Some Are Bringing Out The Sun Cream.
We’re all about that factor 50.
7. Dusting Off Of T-Shirts Has Commenced.
Arm hairs across the country are breathing a sigh of relief.
8. We’re All Celebrating Going Coat-Free.
Ahh bliss.
9. The Lens Flare Has Officially Been Mastered.
A sure sign that the sun is here to stay.
10. And The Commute To Work Is (Finally) In Daylight.
We’re here for that 7am dose of vitamin D.
11. Local Wildlife Is Getting In On The Action.
Oh butterflies how we’ve missed you.
12. And – A True Sign Of Spring – Daffodils Are Blooming In Full Force.
Praise be.