Two Fifths Of Britain's Coastline Could Become 'Blue Belt' To Protect Endangered Species

Hundreds of miles of coastline in the UK could become protected zones in a bid to save rare sea life and threatened marine habitats.

The UK government wants to create 40 marine conservation zones across England’s coastline the equivalent to almost 7,500 square miles.

The proposed ‘bluebelt’ zones, which are subject to a six week consultation, will ban “damaging” activities such as dredging for sea life in order to allow marine habitats to be restored.

Similarly to greenbelt areas in the UK, where building is banned, the zones will also block “significant” offshore and coastal development.

The move will also protect species including the short snouted seahorse, stalked jellyfish and peacock’s tail seaweed.