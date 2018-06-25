Avon and Somerset Police Police launched a murder investigation following the incident in Bristol.

Two men from London have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died during a burglary in Bristol on Monday morning, Avon and Somerset Police have said.

The men from London, aged 25 and 37, are currently in police custody.

Police were called shortly after 1am following reports of an aggravated burglary in Prewett Street in the Redcliffe area of the city, in which one man died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, police said: “On arrival, it soon became clear several people had been assaulted. Sadly, a man died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the incident. Two other men have been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.”

Senior Investigating Officer Andrew Mott said: “We deployed a significant number of resources to this incident and as a result, we’ve apprehended two men who ran away from the scene when we arrived.

“This is now a murder inquiry and the public will see a significantly increased police presence in the area with detectives and staff examining the scene and neighbourhood officers conducting extra reassurance patrols.

“Early indications are that this appears to be an isolated incident but I’d urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of the neighbourhood officers.”

Mott also appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.