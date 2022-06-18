Tyler Sanders on his 18th birthday. Screenshot Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Tyler Sanders, a young actor who was most recently featured in the US series 9-1-1: Lone Star and was just nominated for a major award, died on Thursday, his representative confirmed to HuffPost.

The cause of death is unclear and it is currently being investigated. He was 18 years old.

His rep told HuffPost via email: “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

TMZ was the first to report the news, adding that he died at his home in Los Angeles.

Tyler had recently posted on Instagram about how much he enjoyed working on 9-1-1: Lone Star, posing for a string of snaps alongside the rest of the cast.

Earlier this year, he also shared an excited 18th birthday post in which he celebrated officially becoming an adult.

Tyler has been featured in a number of high-profile shows, including Fear The Walking Dead and The Rookie.

He was also recently nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children’s Program for his role as Leo in Amazon’s series Just Add Magic: Mystery City.

He also seemed to be dabbling in stand-up comedy. In a video posted to his official Facebook page, he joked about his love for Red Bull and made plenty of quips about his family.