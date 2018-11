NEWS

UAE Releases PhD Student Arrested For Spying

The United Arab Emirates has released Durham PhD student Matthew Hedges after an international outcry and intense lobbying from the British government. He was detained on May 5 in Dubai, when he was on a two week research trip to the country. He was charged with spying and was sentenced to life in prison on November 21. His wife Daniela Tejada said his release was “the best possible news” and she’d been “brought back to life”.