UB40 sax player and songwriter Brian Travers has died at the age of 62, the group has confirmed. The musician, a founding member of the reggae band, died at his home in Moseley surrounded by his family on August 22. A statement from the band to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. “Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.”

PA Brian Travers was one of UB40's founding members

“We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time,” they added. Travers formed the band in 1978 with his bandmates from various schools across Birmingham, choosing their name as a reference to a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time. UB40 produced hits including Red Red Wine and Falling In Love With You and has sold 100 million albums worldwide.

The band scored more than 40 top 40 songs in the UK and are recognised as one of the country’s most successful bands. Travers’ last performance with UB40 was at a concert in December 2019 held at the Arena Birmingham. In March 2019 he missed the band’s anniversary tour after he had a seizure at home and was found to have two tumours on his brain.

Radski/PA UB40 pictured in 2018