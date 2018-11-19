POLITICS

UK Business Leader Warns Of Brexit Chaos

The Confederation of British Industry warns that UK businesses are spending too much money on preparing for the worst case scenario and Westminster politicians don’t know what they’re doing when it comes to Brexit.

Conversations