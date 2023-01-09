Photo issued by UK Space Agency of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay. UK Space Agency via PA Media

The UK’s first ever orbital space launch is scheduled for Monday, just before midnight.

If successful, it will signal the beginning of a domestic launch sector within the UK for the first time.

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s happening?

A repurposed 747 jumbo jet is going to release a rocket over the Atlantic Ocean, carrying nine satellites.

It’s part of The Virgin Orbit: Start Me Up mission, and aptly named after a 1981 song from the Rolling Stones.

It will launched shortly before midnight GMT from Newquay Airport in Cornwall, heading west just below the coast of the Irish counties of Kerry and Cork.

The airport was chosen because of jet’s pre-existing infrastructure, but also because it has one of the country’s longest regional airport runways. It has direct access to an Atlantic flight path too, and a low local population in the nearby area.

Aircrafts and shopping have been told to stay out of the launch zone.

How does it work?

When it reaches an altitude of 35,000ft, the jet will release the rocket, and its first-stage engine will start to push it out.

The launch will use an old passenger airliner from Virgin Orbit, an American company run by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, to carry a rocket, called LauncherOne, under its left wing.

Virgin Orbit is known for its horizontal launches, compared to Elon Musk’s SpaceX’s vertical take-offs.

The plane has been stripped of its previous interior to save weight, as a fully fuelled rocket is too heavy.

Two engineers will still sit at the consoles on the top deck, and the cockpit is unchanged – only a giant red button has been added to release the rocket (dubbed LauncherOne).

If it is successful, the nine small satellites should be released into an orbit of more than 500km above the planet, with a mix of civil, military applications ranging from ocean monitoring to navigation technology.

Virgin Orbit is usually based in California and has previously carried out four successful rocket launches over the Pacific Ocean, but it has now relocated the team to Cornwall just for this occasion.

Virgin Orbit’s CEO Dan Hart said there wasn’t a huge different in how his team would work, even though it’s now on the other side of the Atlantic – other than the “different weather”.

A replica model of Launcher One rocket at the temporary event centre set-up at Newquay airport for the Virgin Orbit launch on January 09, 2023 Hugh Hastings via Getty Images

Why is this so exciting?

Even if you’re not keen on space (but who isn’t?) a mission like this has been a long time coming.

If it succeeds, it will put the UK on the map when it comes to space exploration.

It will mark out several “firsts” as well – the first orbital launch from the UK, the first international launch for Virgin Orbit and the first commercial launch from western Europe, to name just a few.

Josh Western CEO of Space Forge – the Cardiff company which owns one of the shoe-box sized satellites – told the BBC: “For the first time, the UK has all the pieces of the jigsaw to be able to design and develop satellites, launch them from the UK and operate them from the UK.”

Melissa Thorpe, who heads up Spaceport Cornwall, also said: “What we’ve seen over the last eight years is this building of excitement towards something very aspirational and different for Cornwall, something that started off as a project that not a lot of people really believed was ever going to happen.

“What I think people have seen here in Cornwall is a small team that lives and breathes this county deliver something quite incredible.”

How to follow the launch

Live coverage comes from Virgin Orbit’s YouTube account, along with the live launch stream which will be aired throughout the evening.

Coverage will start at 9pm, on Monday, although the thousands of members of the public who have booked tickets to attend in person will start arriving at 7pm.

The Boeing 747 Cosmic Girl will take off horizontally at 10.16pm to 11.16pm to carry the rocket, and it will then be released between 10.54 and 11.54pm.

