UK Gardeners Urged To Do These Jobs In February Ahead Of Spring Blooms

If you’re anything like me, you’ve spent the winter months with itchy fingers, desperate to get back into the garden to watch flowers bloom, plant some vegetables or even just enjoy a little patch of sun in your corner of the world.

These days are coming, and sooner than it currently feels like, meaning that it’s time to start prepping our gardens for the glorious days ahead and the plants that come with them.

Thankfully, TikTok creator and Dobbies ambassador Michael Griffiths, @themeditteraneangardener, has exactly the handy tips that we need to get going on making our gardens flourish in 2024.

What to do in the garden during February

According to Griffiths, now is the time to start pruning roses and climbing roses to prepare them for blooms in a couple of months’ time. However, if you have ramblers, save their prunings for late summer.

Additionally, keep in mind that you can use the hard wood from your prunings to propagate new roses – either for your own garden or even as a small gift to a fellow green-fingered friend.

If you have Wisteria, grapevines or fruit trees, now is the time to finish winter pruning them.

And as for planting, sweet peas can be sown in pots as long as they’re kept frost-free, so maybe on a windowsill until it’s a little warmer. You can now also plant rhubarb, bare root fruit bushes, trees, and canes.

Finally, at the very end of February, make sure to prune your citrus trees.