UK Gardeners Urged To Remove This 1 Thing From Gardens Now To Prevent Disease

Just when you thought your trusty gardening tools were down for the winter, and you could snuggle in and dream of more flourishing days, a gardening expert has urged that you need to get back out there.

Coopers of Stortford shared in a recent TikTok post not only the things that you could plant in your garden this November but the steps you need to take to keep your garden safe and disease-free.

Keep disease out of your garden

Coopers of Stortford said: “Clear old plants and weeds, and prune affected rose leaves to prevent disease.”

That’s right, there’s still work to be done.

The gardening experts also advised the following steps for gardeners in November:

November is great for planting tulip bulbs, garlic, shallots, and onions

Harvest pumpkins and squash, and collect flower seeds for next spring

Use cloches and mulch to protect plants from frost

Aerate and feed your lawn, and rake fallen leaves

Cover garden furniture to protect it from the elements

Provide bird feeders and water, and offer shelter for hedgehogs

If you want to be extra-vigilant against disease in your garden, the Royal Horticultural Society recommends that you should clean gutters, disinfect water butts and rotate their use.

How to plant seeds during colder months

If sowing seeds feels counter-intuitive during these chillier days, the gardening experts at Growing Healthy Kids advise: “Winter sowing is a simple way to get a jump on spring and get some of your seeds sown earlier than usual while saving space indoors.

“There is no real trick to it. It’s simply a matter of choosing the right seeds, sowing them in mini protective containers (just like a mini greenhouse) outside in the chill of winter.”