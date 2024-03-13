UK Gardeners Urged To Start Planting Potatoes From This Date

If one of your new year’s resolutions was to grow your own vegetables, you are in luck as we are very quickly approaching potato-planting season. Potatoes are surprisingly very easy to grow and even novices can likely grow their own spuds over coming months.

In fact, depending on what kind of potatoes you want, you can actually grow different types and have fresh crops right at home from the beginning of summer right through to the end of autumn.

However, if you want to tuck into your very own homegrown new potatoes this year, you’ll need to get planting soon as according to experts, early March is the ideal time to plant them.

The best time to plant potatoes in the UK

According to the Royal Horticultural Society, early varieties should be planted around this time in March, or, if you live further north, early April. These spuds are faster-growing and ready to harvest in just 12 months. As they are so small, they can be grown in small containers and harvested by midsummer. Just in time for a beautiful potato salad.

However, main-crop potatoes should be planted in April and need to stay in the ground for 15-20 weeks before harvesting. However, if you live in an area that’s prone to late frost, you may want to wait a little longer.

Main-crop potatoes keep for longer and don’t need to be eaten right away, unlike new potatoes. They are suitable for baking and mashing, meaning that when you harvest them, you could treat yourself to a roast dinner with some homegrown spuds.

The most important tips for planting potatoes

According to Rural Sprout, there are some things we should keep in mind when planting potatoes:

Though potatoes can be grown in grow bags, they should ideally be grown in containers or even in the ground to reach full growing potential

‘Chit’ potatoes before planting them by letting the seed potato grow some sprouts before planting

Always water at the roots, and avoid getting water on the leaves as much as possible

Plant with ‘companion plants’ such as garlic and horseradish to protect the potatoes