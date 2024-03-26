UK Gardeners Urged To Use The £1 ‘Natural Solution’ To Patio Algae

Preparing the home and garden ahead of spring is sometimes quite lovely. You’re opening your garden for the plants to grow and local wildlife to thrive in, your patio will be refigured, and all clutter removed, and months of sunny days and making memories are ahead of you.

With all this sweetness and hope, though, are some frustrating jobs. Not because they’re so difficult but because they’re so stubborn. One thing that can be really frustrating to get rid of, especially if you don’t want to use any harsh chemicals, is algae on the stones and paving slabs in your garden.

However, one expert that spoke to The Express provided a simple solution that only costs £1 from Tesco.

The best way to get rid of algae in the garden

Cleaning expert Colin Seymour actually recommends soda crystals – explaining there are two simple ways to apply the crystals.

Homeowners can either sprinkle these onto the patio after rainfall or mix both water and soda crystals in a watering can, and then pour it all over the patio.

Seymour said that after a few days of rain, the algae was gone entirely from the slabs, and is effective for removing moss from slabs, too.

How to prevent algae from building up again

With our typically damp weather in the UK, it is very difficult to prevent the growth of algae and moss. However, Furniture Clinic suggest the following steps:

Make sure that you clean the surfaces regularly

Ensure that your patio has good drainage and air circulation. You can do this by moving furniture around regularly, pruning plants and if you’re rebuilding a patio, have it built on a slant

When choosing stones for your garden, opt for less porous materials, such as slate rather than sandstone

Apply a sealant to prevent moisture from entering the stones



