UK Holidaymakers Warned To Not Use Wheeled Suitcases This Summer

FG Trade via Getty Images

In theory, a wheeled suitcase is ideal. Weightless transportation for all of our holiday clothes and essentials, easy to wheel through an airport and ideal for when we’ve arrived at our destination and are sleepily trying to find our hotel.

However, all is not quite as it seems and it turns out that taking a wheeled suitcase could be far more hassle than it’s worth, especially if you’re travelling to certain countries or taking advantage of the seasonal offers from budget airlines.

Stick to a duffel bag or backpack for travelling abroad

According to the travel experts at Flash Pack, there are problems with wheeled suitcases before you even take off. Recommending canvas duffel bags as an alternative they say: “If you’re flying budget, you’ll often be asked to place your wheeled suitcase in hold – whereas a duffle bag will make it through no matter how full the aircraft.”

They add that with a duffel bag, you’re more likely to be able to stow it comfortably under your seat than ‘running the gauntlet’ of overhead lockers.

Once you’re at your destination, your rolling bag could be disruptive to residents, especially in Europe where there are many cobbled streets. These also make using a wheeled suitcase harder, too! Bag repeatedly bashing into your leg, anyone?

While there isn’t a ban in place, the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia has released an informational video urging tourists, among other things, to not use wheeled suitcases as the noise emitted from them can be disruptive to local residents. Not the ideal start to a holiday.

Tips for packing your carry-on luggage

Now that we know which type of luggage we should be using, how do we make the most of the space inside of carry-on luggage? Thankfully, the experts at Flash Pack have advice for us:

When packing, filter out anything you don’t need such as excess clothes, expensive jewellery and unnecessary items

Bring high-protein snacks such as dried fruit or cereal bars to feel fuller for longer on your flight as well as chewing gum to help with the ear-popping sensation on flights .

Prioritise sleep essentials for longer flights. These include travel pillows, ear plugs, an eye mask and a handheld fan.

Pre-prep your toiletries in clear ziploc bags.

Create a storage system for your travel documents that works for you and your fellow travellers.

Bring a pen and paper for those thoughts that come to you when you’re thousands of feet in the air and unplugged

Bring a hoodie or thick socks in case air conditioning makes the flight chilly

Headphones and a portable phone charger are essential

Bring your own reusable water bottle, straws and alternative eco-friendly face wipes like bamboo cleansing cloths for when you need a refresh