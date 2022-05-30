UK Not 'Expecting' To Suffer Power Cuts This Winter, No.10 Says

Asked about the reports, the prime minister’s official spokesman sought to quell suggestions that millions could be left without power, saying that this was neither what the government nor the National Grid was predicting.

However, he did acknowledge that the government had a plan for “all scenarios”.

He told reporters: “I think you would expect government to look at a range of scenarios to ensure plans are robust, no matter how unlikely they are to pass. Neither the government or National Grid expect power cuts this winter.