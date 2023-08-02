Good News – Summer Is Actually Coming To The UK

Olga Pankova via Getty Images

Don’t you just love these cosy autumnal days – the dark skies, endless rain and thick jumpers? No, me neither because it is August and what is going on?!

We were promised a glorious summer and those late days of spring really did give us some false hope because for many regions of the UK, what followed was the wettest July on record.

Anyway, fear not, warmer weather is coming. So dust off those sandals, get your sundresses back out of storage and make a plan to spend the day in your local park.

BBC Weather posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – to say that “we have finally found summer” with a short video highlighting that next Thursday (August 10) is when we can finally expect some warmer weather.

We have an important announcement for those fed up with being rained on. After 6 weeks of being AWOL, we have finally found summer. pic.twitter.com/he6V4XmEdV — BBC Weather (@bbcweather) August 1, 2023

Yellow weather warnings issues in some UK regions

However, it isn’t all good news. Of course it isn’t, this is British weather we’re talking about. On August 2, the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for southern parts of England, with winds expected to reach around 60mph until around 6pm.

Additionally, central England and Wales have warnings in place for thunderstorms and excessive rainfall.

The Met Office also said our summer weather will likely be short-lived: “With unsettled conditions never too far away, it looks unlikely that we will see any prolonged or excessive heat, with the chance of heatwaves here in the UK being lower than some recent Augusts.”