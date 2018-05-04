Analysis: Ukip Suffers Its Own 'Black Death' In The Local Elections

As political spin strategies go, comparing your party to the Black Death is certainly novel.

But the claim by Ukip’s General Secretary, made as the local election results came flooding in, is very much in keeping with a party that is proud of not playing by the book.

Indeed in 2014, when these council seats were last up for grabs, Ukip had something of the plague about it. Borne across England on the back of eurosceptism, the Ukip fleas attached themselves to councils such Labour-led Bolton, Conservative-controlled Havant and Lib Dem-dependent Portsmouth.

Four years on, and it seems the cure to the Ukip plague has swept through town and county halls. The anti-EU party is down more than 120 seats, with the only fleck of purple on the election results map coming in Burnley, and Derby – where Ukip actually ousted the Labour leader.

Among the losses across the country was MEP Bill Etheridge, who saw his seat on Dudley council switch to the Conservatives. “We’ve all been obliterated,” he declared, going on to announce he would be quitting politics entirely next year unless Ukip changes its leader.

In Basildon, Essex, 10 of Ukip’s 15 councillors were up for election – and they all lost, with the Conservatives (up 5), Labour (3) and Independents (2) sharing the spoils.

Some Ukippers even disguised themselves as another party entirely to try to cling on. In January, all 17 Ukip councillors on Thurrock Council, just down the road from Basildon, resigned from the party in protest at Henry Bolton’s leadership. They rebadged themselves as the Thurrock Independents but voters weren’t fooled. Just one survived: Tim Aker, once a rising star of the party, who bizarrely still sits as a UKIP MEP in Brussels.