Why Ukrainians Spammed Social Media With Their Best Leopard Print Outfits

Ukrainians united this week by wearing their favourite leopard print outfits in an effort to send a message to Germany – and here’s why.

Ukraine’s allies have been providing the country with weapons ever since Russia invaded in February last year, but Kyiv’s most recent request for Leopard II tanks was met with hesitation.

Although Germany U-turned on Wednesday, Berlin was reluctant to give permission for these particular tanks to be sent to Ukraine for weeks beforehand.

Leopards are all made in Germany so it had to give its explicit permission for any of the tanks to be re-exported even if they were going from other countries.

Germany’s hesitation is thought to stem from worries that it would escalate Ukraine’s war with Russia by sending such heavy armour – even though the West has been sending similar equipment for months – and it was calling for the US to send its own Abram tanks first, so it was more of a joint-action.

Ukraine was particularly keen for the Leopard II tanks because of the firepower and mobility they offer, which should help them cut through Russian defensive lines and retrieve land currently occupied by Russian forces.

The equipment is also needed sooner rather than later, because troops have to be trained on the tanks and Russia is expected to launch a heavy spring offensive soon.

Ukraine and Russia both only have stocks of Soviet-made tanks right now, with Moscow supposedly sending sub-standard tanks into battle.

So, understandably, Ukrainians took matters into their own hands – and started campaigning for the Leopards through their outfits....

На початку повномасштабки я знайшов у купі гуманітарки розкішну леопардову ковдру, на якій спав аж до жовтня, поки не проїбав її десь під Харковом. Моєму лігву заздрили навіть підполковники.



Най це буде такий практичний внесок у #FreeTheLeopards pic.twitter.com/UwLqhtN6K5 — Dmitry 🇺🇦 Mrachnik (@dmrachnik) January 24, 2023

My friends and colleagues from the Bundestag have just confirmed that Scholz has agreed to the supply of #Leopard2 tanks from Germany to #Ukraine. Great news! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/tlSl3XlSI2 — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) January 24, 2023

🐆 we are waiting for you pic.twitter.com/TxoG1Zkq1t — Nastya Stanko (@StankoNastya) January 24, 2023

I like this new trend 🐆🐆



And what’s yours #FreeTheLeopards outfit of the day?;) pic.twitter.com/XuUIhqiqVC — Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) January 23, 2023

It wasn’t just the Ukrainians on social media pushing Germany into action though.

Berlin came under significant pressure from other Western allies, especially when Poland suggested that it might send the Leopard II tanks it has to Ukraine even without Germany’s permission.

After the UK said it would send 14 Challenger 2 tanks this week, Berlin announced that it would send 14 of its own highly sought-after tanks, and permit other countries to send their own supplies too.