These Ukrainians Support First Lady Olena Zelenska's Controversial Vogue Shoot – Here's Why

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in Vogue.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has been accused of “glamourising the war” on Twitter after starring in Vogue magazine’s cover shoot – but many Ukrainians don’t see it that way.

Zelenska and the president, her husband Volodymyr Zelenskyy, have been pushing Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to the top of the international news agenda for almost six months, in a bid to secure more help from the West.

Then, fashion magazine Vogue put the couple on its cover.

While Zelenska led the shoot – and in one photo was photoshopped into a scene with Ukrainian soldiers – she also posed with her husband in his army clothes for a couple of other images.

And something about the shoot rattled some on Twitter:

We are seeing the yassification of war right before our eyes. https://t.co/Zm6DmbMQ3T — CEO of Yelling FRSA (@ChantayyJayy) July 27, 2022

zelensky has done an extraordinary job in beating the russians in information warfare



vogue wartime photo shoot:

bad idea pic.twitter.com/8O9jjlL5Gn — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 27, 2022

What is happening? — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 26, 2022

I hate this Vogue shoot so much. There’s bringing attention to an issue, and then there’s glamourising conflict. We haven’t seen Vogue do cover stories with other women in conflicts, just Olena https://t.co/kriIl5RbDz pic.twitter.com/QBJRytYCmW — Kate Clayton (@kateclaytn) July 27, 2022

However, many Ukrainians on the same platform have been keen to defend Zelenska and remind these critics what war really looks like.

In a Twitter thread, Oleksandra Povoroznyk pointed out: “Most of the English-speaking people on the internet are lucky enough to have no clue what a war actually looks like.”

Through a follow-up exchange with HuffPost UK, she added that she was “genuinely surprised that so many non-Ukrainians saw the photoshoot as something controversial”, and not a “reflection of how strong Ukrainian women actually are”.

“Most Ukrainians I’ve spoke to see the photos and the interview as an important part of what Zelenska’s doing to draw more attention to our country,” Povoroznyk explained.

“In fact, a lot of Ukrainian women are super happy that Zelenska wasn’t portrayed as some kind of dainty and shy tradwife [traditional wife] hiding behind her husband.”

She added that “a lot of Eastern European women are portrayed as very stereotypically feminine”, even though there are still female volunteers in the Ukrainian army right now.

Povoroznyk, who is based in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv according to her Twitter profile, said, “nothing about the photoshoot is ‘glamourising’ the war”.

Instead, she said it was a “pretty accurate representation of what the war feels and looks like to many Ukrainians who are lucky enough to be in cities controlled by Ukraine”.

She claimed that while it was clear those in occupied cities would face a different reality, people in cities are trying to find “some kind [of] war-life balance”.

The Ukrainian explained that plenty of people still do their best to work, to go out with friends, get their nails done, put makeup on under the “constant threat of air strikes”.

She added: “And yet we keep going, because there’s literally nothing else we can do. And sure, a photoshoot for Vogue might not seem like work for the average lurker on Twitter, but it is part of Zelenska’s duties as First Lady.

“Her job is to keep the world’s attention on Ukraine, and that’s why she ’s giving interviews and speeches and yes, even having her photos taken by huge publications like Vogue.”

She also pointed out in a subsequent tweet that Britain’s Queen – back when she was Princess Elizabeth – also took part in photoshoots during World War 2, to raise awareness of the war effort.

Lots of foreigners are baffled by this amazing digital cover shot by Annie Leibovitz for @voguemagazine and are claiming it’s “tone-deaf” or is “glamorising the war”. Now, I’d like to believe that every insensitive commentator is a bot paid directly from Putin’s piggy bank, but https://t.co/5g3siGMPpg — Oleksandra Povoroznyk 🇺🇦 (@rynkrynk) July 27, 2022

She was not the only person to defend the images either, both in and out of Ukraine.

That's one fantastic photoshoot https://t.co/Nhl7HRtb5W — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) July 27, 2022

What is the most difficult for you personally at war?" - I was asked during my visit to the US. I answered honestly - the feeling that children are at danger. - Olena Zelenska



The First Lady Olena Zelenska on the cover of Vogue



Photo by @annieleibovitzhttps://t.co/rswunvG6pB pic.twitter.com/XZnd6G6wRR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 26, 2022

Just amazing photo shoot of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady, Olena Zelenska by ANNIE LEIBOVITZ.

My personal favorite is in Antonov airport that arguably was the turning point in defence of Kyiv.#Zelensky #Vogue #Antonovhttps://t.co/wZ8lN7atux pic.twitter.com/eAbAF5Dorh — Jaanika Merilo (@jaanikamerilo) July 26, 2022

Olena Zelenska and Volodymyr Zelenskyy photographed by Annie Leibovitz, 2022.



What a powerful image! pic.twitter.com/W9o4QJAiqn — Bohdana Neborak 🇺🇦 (@BohdanaNeborak) July 26, 2022

