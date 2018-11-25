A Russian ship has opened fire on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea following a tense stand-off off the coast of the Crimean Peninsula, the Ukrainian navy has claimed.

Ukraine’s president has called an emergency meeting of the military top brass.

The Ukrainian navy initially said in a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday evening that one of its small artillery boats, the Berdyansk, was damaged and one crew member was injured.

In a later update, Ukraine said two boats had been hit by Russian fire and two crew members were wounded. Both vessels were seized by Russia.

Earlier, Ukraine said a Russian coast guard vessel rammed into a Ukrainian navy tugboat, resulting in damage to the ship’s engines and hull.

The incident took place on Sunday as three Ukrainian naval ships were transiting from Odessa on the Black Sea to Mariupol in the Sea of Azov, via the Kerch Strait.