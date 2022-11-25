Watch Ukrainians Whooping With Joy As The Lights Finally Come Back On

'Tent Centre of Invincibility' where local residents charge their devices after Russian missile strikes take out Kyiv's power supply NurPhoto via Getty Images

Videos of Ukrainians celebrating as their power supply finally returns have lit up social media.

Although the winter conditions have slowed down the conflict on the frontline, Russia has pivoted to sending missile strikes to Ukraine’s essential services.

The entire energy system was on the brink of collapse while temperatures fell below zero this week, with access to running water and heating also on the brink.

Advertisement

By Wednesday, nearly 80% of the country was in the dark, including more than half of the capital Kyiv.

However, Ukraine has managed to turn it around very quickly. Although the attacks disconnected three Ukrainian nuclear plants from the national grid, they were functioning again by Thursday.

Power started to return to some parts of the country.

And the delight of the Ukrainians was palpable in the emotional videos being shared on social media with emotional chants of “Glory to Ukraine” echoing around cities as the lights start to return.

Electricity supply is restored on the left bank of #Kyiv. People chanting "Slava Ukraini!" These people…❤️🔥💛💙 #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/CTjh1hoQMd — Mariia Kramarenko (@KramarenkoMari3) November 24, 2022

Advertisement

We lost water, power and mobile signal where I live in #Kyiv after 🇷🇺 air strikes this week. 24 hrs later, water and mobile signal back. Power iffy but manageable. Sorted in freezing fog and snow. 🇺🇦 Municipal workers are heros too. — Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) November 25, 2022

This is how residents of #Kyiv react to the resumption of electricity in homes.



Video: journalist Bogdan Miroshnikov pic.twitter.com/KUicALLklI — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 25, 2022

To demonstrate just how significant these current blackouts have been, Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko shared this image shortly before power was restored, showing Ukraine from space.

It is a lone dark spot across the whole of Europe.

This is what #Ukraine looks like from space. Darkness. Light will prevail. It always does. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/WwohPs2QBC — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) November 24, 2022

Of course, this doesn’t mean the lights went on everywhere – and there is the ongoing threat of more blackouts to come too.

Advertisement

I want you all to understand that blackouts in Ukraine mean that not only electricity is cut off. Very often, together with electricity, water supply, heating, internet connection are disrupted. Ukrainian people are willing to endure the hardship, but the world cannot just watch — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) November 24, 2022

The secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, said the damage from Russia meant the civilian population was at “breaking point” without these fundamental supplies.

Although Moscow denies being behind the attacks (at least on Kyiv), the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Russia president Vladimir Putin was “clearly weaponising winter to inflict immense suffering on the Ukrainian people”.

These brutal strikes from Russia came after a series of defeats for the Kremlin, as Ukraine reclaimed much of its land to the south and east through its successful counteroffensive.

Advertisement

But, even among the homes where blackouts persist, other clips show that the Ukrainian spirit perseveres.