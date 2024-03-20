UK's Top Civil Servant Mocked After Saying He Joined All-Male Club To Help Women Become Members

The UK’s top civil servant has been mocked after saying he joined an all-male club so he could campaign for it to let women join.
Simon Case prompted disbelief when he made the claim while giving evidence to a Commons committee yesterday.
Case, the head of the civil service and cabinet secretary, was asked why he was a member of the Garrick Club if he was committed to making the government machine more diverse.
The club, which is in London’s west end, does not allow women to become members.
But Case said: “My position on this one is also clear. If you believe profoundly in reform of an institution, by and large it’s easier to do if you join it to make the change from within rather than chuck rocks from the outside.
“And by the way, maths is also part of this. Every one person who leaves who is in favour of fixing this antediluvian position, every one of us that leaves means these institutions don’t change.
“I think when you want reform you have to participate.”
He added: “I’m very sure I speak on behalf of all of the public servants who have recently joined the Garrick under the banner of trying to make reform happen.”
But his comments prompted deep scepticism - and mockery - on social media.