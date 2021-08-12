Una Stubbs, Worzel Gummidge And EastEnders Actor, Has Died Aged 84

Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84, her agent has confirmed.
The actor, best known for her roles in Worzel Gummidge, EastEnders, Til Death Us Do Part and Sherlock, died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.
She had been ill for several months, her agent told BBC News.
In a statement, her sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”
Her agent Rebecca Blond, who represented the star for more than 20 years, said: “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.
“She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist.”
Following the news of her death, stars from the entertainment world have been paying tribute.
Una’s first major screen role was alongside Cliff Richard in Summer Holiday in 1963.
Her TV break came a few years later when she played Rita, the married daughter of Alf Garnett in the classic BBC sitcom Til Death Us Do Part, and later revived the character in In Sickness And In Health.
She is perhaps most fondly known for playing Aunt Sally in Worzel Gummidge, which ran for four series in the UK from 1979 to 1981.
Her last major role saw her play Sherlock’s landlady Mrs Hudson in the BBC drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
Other appearances included Fawlty Towers, Benidorm, Give Us A Clue, Midsomer Murders, Call The Midwife, Heartbeat, Casualty and Keeping Up Appearances.