Una Stubbs, Worzel Gummidge And EastEnders Actor, Has Died Aged 84

Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84, her agent has confirmed.

The actor, best known for her roles in Worzel Gummidge, EastEnders, Til Death Us Do Part and Sherlock, died at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by her family.

She had been ill for several months, her agent told BBC News.

In a statement, her sons Joe and Christian Henson and Jason Gilmore said: “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”