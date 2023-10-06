Urgent Warning To Any UK Travellers Headed To Portugal

© Marco Bottigelli via Getty Images

Jet2 has issued a warning to UK citizens travelling to Portugal, letting them know they may face disruption when they get there.

The airline told travellers industrial strike action is taking place in Faro Airport, based in southern Portugal’s Algarve region, starting October 6th.

Advertisement

Jet2 has urged customers to allow enough time to pass through security, and have also confirmed that all flights are currently due to depart on time.

“Please allow enough time to pass through security as all Jet2.com flights are due to take off on time. Check in desks will be open 2.5 hours before your flight,” they said.

They also reassured customers that had booked transfers with them to and from the airport would remain unaffected.

The warning comes after Jet2 just last week issued another alert regarding industrial strike action in Spain. Security workers at Alicante Airport will be participating in strikes from September until January next year, which means anyone headed to Spain in the following months could face congestion in security.

Advertisement

The strike in Spain is scheduled to take place for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening on the following dates:

October: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29 and 31

November: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, 17, 18, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 28

December: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31

January 2024: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14

The Spanish government also added: “If you are on holiday in Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura and needing to travel or use road transport, we encourage you to contact your tour operator or transport company as soon as possible for more information to understand how this strike may impact your travel arrangements.