Police Investigating Potential Explosive Device Near US Capitol

Win McNamee via Getty Images US Capitol Police respond to a report of an explosive device in a pickup truck near the Library of Congress

Police are investigating a potential explosive device on Capitol Hill outside of the Library of Congress and have evacuated the area.

US Capitol Police said there was a “suspicious vehicle” in the area in a tweet on Thursday morning.

“This is an active bomb threat investigation,” the agency said in another tweet. “We will update you all as soon as we have information we can release to the public.” The FBI is also investigating.

The incident comes more than eight months after a still-unknown individual placed pipe bombs outside of the the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters just a few blocks away on the night before the Jan. 6 riot.