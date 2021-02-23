US Parents Find 5,000 Suspected Fentanyl Pills Inside Glo Worm Doll

Opioids aren’t something to toy around with, but a Phoenix couple managed to find what police believe are 5,000 Fentanyl pills inside a Glo Worm doll.

The unidentified parents bought the doll from an area thrift store on Friday and made the bizarre discovery while cleaning it, AZFamily.com reported.

When the parents opened the doll’s back to put in batteries, they found a sandwich bag packed with pills. They then called Phoenix police and gave the bag to officers.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told AZFamily the pills are believed to be fentanyl because they had “m-30” engraved on them.

The drug is so dangerous the officers did not field test the pills. “Very small amounts of fentanyl can end someone’s life,” Fortune said, according to KTAR TV.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine.

The Phoenix Police Department hasn’t disclosed how the pill-stuffed doll got to the thrift store or where the Glo Worm was originally purchased, Fox News said.

Officials issued a warning to “inspect all opened and used items” before purchasing them. “It might not just be pills or anything illegal, but it might be something sharp or might be something else that could hurt the kids,” Fortune told KTAR.