22 Discounted Products From Amazon's Overstock 'Outlet' Store You'll Actually Use

With offers on everything from Kenwood kitchenware to Maltesers bunnies and Oral-B toothbrushes.
Amazon

I love a deal as much as the next person, but I hate how rarely they come around.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on their way later on i the year, but if I’m completely honest with myself, I’m more interested in getting everyday items for a little less than I am in extravagant gifts (at least for now).

Luckily, Amazon’s discounted Outlet store is brimming with products that the company overstocked.

So, I thought I’d round up 22 of the best offers that you’ll actually use.

Amazon
If your iron levels are a little low, this 90-pack of supplements is here to help. It's down by 40%!
£8.47 (originally £14.00)
Amazon
Um, 48% off this massive 5.5L Breville air fryer? Don't mind if I do...
£65.07 (originally £125.99)
Amazon
Though if you're after something a little smaller, Tower's 1.5L option is a steal at 28% off.
£32.55 (originally £44.99)
Amazon
How cute is this 48%-off laundry hamper?
£12.49 (originally £23.99)
Amazon
Speed up your midweek meal prep for 24% less with this Kenwood Easy Chop chopper.
£35.00 (originally £45.99)
Amazon
And this 12%-off Kenwood hand blender is perfect for soup season.
£34.49 (originally £38.99)
Amazon
Little hands can change the colour of this 23%-off night light with a simple tap.
£13.08 (originally £16.99)
Amazon
This Morphy Richards hand mixer is perfect for those planning to bake along to GBBO. Nab it while it's still 23% less!
£15.39 (originally £19.99)
Amazon
Yankee Candles tend to get used up way too quickly in my home, so I'm glad this All Is Bright one is 34% off.
£16.42 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
There's 27% off this pack of 12 Mutti chopped tomatoes with basil (hello, spag bol).
£14.36 (originally £19.80) for 12
Amazon
If (like me) you love to read and craft in autumn, this 10-level dimmable lamp with an adjustable clamp can fit onto your headboard. Save 30%!
£13.99 (originally £20.00)
Amazon
Avoid that midweek rush to the shops with this 36%-off six pack of Nescafe Azera instant ground coffee.
£23.95 (originally £37.50) for 6
Amazon
There's 54% off this pair of Oral-B Smart 4 toothbrushes.
£89.99 (originally £194.99) for two brushes
Amazon
This 5-piece MasterClass pots and pans set is idea for those with induction hobs. Save a sizzling 60%!
£93.40 (originally £231.99)
Amazon
This cosy throw looked more expensive than it really was even before its 20% price cut.
£10.24 (originally £12.80)
Amazon
The 33% discount on this Russell Hobbs blender puts it at under £60.
£59.77 (originally £88.99)
Amazon
It's a good day for fans of orange Maltesers! This giant 32-pack is 46% off.
£10.65 (originally £19.84) for 32
Amazon
The genius design of this dish drainer makes its 20% discount even more appealing.
£23.99 (originally £29.85)
Amazon
As we head into the colder months, cyclists might want to take advantage of these 29%-off lights.
£11.98 (originally £16.98)
Amazon
There's 34% off this lotion applicator that's perfect for hard-to-reach spots.
£9.83 (originally £14.99)
Amazon
This 20%-off smart watch comes with a built-in fitness tracker.
£19.99 (originally £24.99)
Amazon
If you've got a little one, you'll appreciate the 44% price reduction on this pair of silicone bibs.
£17.99 (originally £9.99) for two
